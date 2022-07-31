Aigen Investment Management LP Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Twilio by 864.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Greycroft LP bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Down 0.9 %

Twilio stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.14 and a twelve month high of $384.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.97.

Insider Activity at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.56 million. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,003.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.04.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.