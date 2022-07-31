Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 192.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,986 shares during the period. EQT comprises approximately 0.9% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in EQT were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.10.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is -6.05%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

