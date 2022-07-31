Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Unity Software from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Unity Software from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

Unity Software Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at $246,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $224,998.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,748,100.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,338 shares of company stock worth $2,394,305 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:U opened at $37.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.37. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

