Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 16,682 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 188.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,682 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,120,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on RY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Argus upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at $97.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.42 and its 200-day moving average is $105.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $90.75 and a 52 week high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.995 per share. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

