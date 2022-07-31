Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 249.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,531 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $262.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $212.40 and a 12 month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $323.00 to $296.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.86.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading

