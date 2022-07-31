AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.70-$11.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.40 billion-$12.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.51 billion. AGCO also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.70-11.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.83.

AGCO Trading Up 5.5 %

AGCO stock traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.92. The stock had a trading volume of 950,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,981. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AGCO has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.65.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AGCO by 32.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 21.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

