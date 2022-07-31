AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO updated its FY22 guidance to $11.70-11.90 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $11.70-$11.90 EPS.

AGCO Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of AGCO opened at $108.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. AGCO has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $150.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AGCO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in AGCO by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in AGCO by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in AGCO by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

