Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 680 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,860,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,664,000 after acquiring an additional 285,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,506,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,406,000 after acquiring an additional 176,888 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,073,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,012,000 after acquiring an additional 76,957 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,445,000 after acquiring an additional 637,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,191,000 after acquiring an additional 497,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HALO. StockNews.com cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

HALO stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.95. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.42.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 132.71%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

