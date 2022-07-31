Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 634 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Robert Half International comprises 1.1% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,749,000 after acquiring an additional 552,918 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Robert Half International by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after acquiring an additional 254,892 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,909,000 after buying an additional 239,615 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 428,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,822,000 after purchasing an additional 212,927 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,365,000 after acquiring an additional 210,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Robert Half International Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. CL King lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $79.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.23 and a 200 day moving average of $100.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.49. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

