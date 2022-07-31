Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 240 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FAF shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $2,337,069.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,978.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $58.00 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average is $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.22.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

