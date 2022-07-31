Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,029 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,340,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,973,000 after buying an additional 82,305 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,576,000 after buying an additional 744,449 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,660,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,350,000 after buying an additional 981,803 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after buying an additional 202,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 951,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,580,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. B. Riley cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.46.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average of $65.58. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

