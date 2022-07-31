Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 102 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 5.4 %

NOC opened at $478.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $464.53 and a 200-day moving average of $442.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $476.64.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

