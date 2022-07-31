Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 225 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,765 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 1.3% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Target by 73.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Target by 1,140.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 645,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Target by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.42.

Target Stock Up 2.5 %

Target stock opened at $163.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

