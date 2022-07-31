Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,166,000 after purchasing an additional 42,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bunge by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,452,000 after acquiring an additional 72,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,920 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,970,000 after buying an additional 99,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,312,000 after buying an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Insider Transactions at Bunge

Bunge Price Performance

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $92.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.42 and its 200-day moving average is $104.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $73.15 and a 1-year high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.60%.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.