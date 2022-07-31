Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $990,000 Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 8,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of ENSG opened at $79.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.38%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

