Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.89 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.6% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,870,096,000 after acquiring an additional 414,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,273,690,000 after purchasing an additional 408,181 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,346,805,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $95.68 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

