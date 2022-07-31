Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 66,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 82,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.1 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $62.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

