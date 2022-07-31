AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $42,528.00

AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One AFEN Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AFEN Blockchain has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. AFEN Blockchain has a market cap of $87,953.67 and approximately $42,528.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00598983 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015180 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037928 BTC.
AFEN Blockchain Profile
AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,865,359 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain.
AFEN Blockchain Coin Trading
