AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 937,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,493 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.38% of AerCap worth $47,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,927,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 214,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens reduced their price target on AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC reduced their price target on AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

AerCap Stock Up 0.3 %

AER opened at $44.86 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.14.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

