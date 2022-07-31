AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on AECOM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.75.

AECOM stock opened at $72.00 on Thursday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.70. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $2,785,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at $987,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in AECOM by 1,251.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in AECOM by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in AECOM by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

