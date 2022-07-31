Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Short Interest Up 45.8% in July

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the June 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,654,000. Omni Event Management Ltd raised its stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition by 25.6% during the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 532,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 108,557 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition by 21.3% during the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adit EdTech Acquisition alerts:

Adit EdTech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ADEX remained flat at $9.86 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,540. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. Adit EdTech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.