adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given New €210.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €240.00 ($244.90) to €210.00 ($214.29) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of adidas from €193.00 ($196.94) to €155.00 ($158.16) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. DZ Bank cut shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of adidas from €255.00 ($260.20) to €235.00 ($239.80) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of adidas to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of adidas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $229.13.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $86.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.59. adidas has a 12 month low of $76.71 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97.

adidas Cuts Dividend

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. adidas had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Equities analysts predict that adidas will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.2952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.13%.

Institutional Trading of adidas

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter worth approximately $933,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $894,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of adidas by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.