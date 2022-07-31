AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ACIU. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, June 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AC Immune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AC Immune stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.71. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AC Immune

AC Immune ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that AC Immune will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth approximately $730,000. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AC Immune

(Get Rating)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.