AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.78-13.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.81.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $143.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $253.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.01. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

