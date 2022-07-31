Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Cut to $128.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $142.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $108.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.24 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $190.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.88 and its 200 day moving average is $116.32.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,457 shares of company stock worth $14,097,936 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,906,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after buying an additional 2,836,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,460,085,000 after buying an additional 1,896,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,906,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,915,982,000 after buying an additional 776,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,698,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,757,493,000 after buying an additional 82,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

