Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Stephens

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stephens to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AAN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Aaron’s from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:AAN opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $400.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $610.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.