A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96 billion-$4.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion. A. O. Smith also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.35-3.55 EPS.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:AOS traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,945,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.29. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.22%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Longbow Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,248.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 45.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

