A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96-4.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion. A. O. Smith also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.35-$3.55 EPS.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE AOS opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.72. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average of $64.29.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair cut A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,694,000 after purchasing an additional 227,825 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,233,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,832,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 13.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 869,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,539,000 after purchasing an additional 105,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

