8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Trading 18.3% Lower Over Last Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $144,634.90 and $154,981.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 18.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000295 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000176 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002085 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000237 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000830 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 134.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.