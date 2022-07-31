8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EGHT. Evercore ISI reissued a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. B. Riley raised shares of 8X8 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $11.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $580.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $26.46.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $187.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.79 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. 8X8’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $207,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $29,878.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,323 shares in the company, valued at $677,464.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $207,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,834. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 14.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,380 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in 8X8 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,003,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,300,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,482,000 after buying an additional 369,238 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in 8X8 by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,663,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,639,000 after buying an additional 134,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after buying an additional 43,729 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

