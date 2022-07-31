8,850 Shares in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Acquired by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 90,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $26.49.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.