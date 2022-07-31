7,634 Shares in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Acquired by Integrity Advisory LLC

Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Integrity Advisory LLC owned 0.26% of JPMorgan Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $887,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPIE opened at $47.05 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.54 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.71.

