63,667 Shares in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Purchased by Integrity Advisory LLC

Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 63,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $71.00 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $81.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.26.

