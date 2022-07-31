3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Raised to $140.00 at Mizuho

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a reduce rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.00.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $143.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.36.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 168,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,967,000 after buying an additional 30,414 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in 3M by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

