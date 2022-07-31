3,783 Shares in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Bought by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATH. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,695,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 124,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 124,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CATH opened at $50.28 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.52.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

