3,602 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of West Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 141,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,334,000 after buying an additional 24,701 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $153.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.95 and a 200-day moving average of $154.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

