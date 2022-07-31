35,000 Shares in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Bought by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Ambev in the 4th quarter worth $477,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ambev in the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,267,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at about $683,000. Institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $3.36.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

