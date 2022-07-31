2,607 Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Acquired by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $31.73. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DXC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on DXC Technology to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

