2,198 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Bought by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $104.07 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.05 and a 200-day moving average of $105.46.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

