202 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Acquired by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,121,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,132,257,000 after purchasing an additional 57,229 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,283,000 after purchasing an additional 71,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Albemarle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,241,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Albemarle by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,192,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,676,000 after purchasing an additional 67,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,266,000 after acquiring an additional 119,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.05.

NYSE ALB opened at $244.31 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.61.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

