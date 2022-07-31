200 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VHT stock opened at $244.79 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.75.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

