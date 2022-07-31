1ST Source Bank Purchases 788 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter worth $281,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.36.

