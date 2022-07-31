1ST Source Bank Invests $302,000 in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. 1ST Source Bank owned about 0.07% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 12.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 16,210 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,368,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 128,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. 35.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $13.12 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

