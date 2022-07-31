1ST Source Bank Increases Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAH. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,008 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,582 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after acquiring an additional 590,764 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,441,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,239,000 after acquiring an additional 576,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,797,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $59.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average is $55.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

