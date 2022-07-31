1ST Source Bank Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.1 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $89.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.02.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

