1ST Source Bank Increases Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in BCE were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BCE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in BCE by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC increased its position in BCE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in BCE by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in BCE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 19,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.50.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. BCE’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 109.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on BCE from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.82.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.