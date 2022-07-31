1ST Source Bank Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.0 %

Medtronic stock opened at $92.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.34. The company has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

