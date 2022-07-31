1,780 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by BRR OpCo LLC

BRR OpCo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $206.25 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.91.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

