12,847 Shares in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Purchased by Integrity Advisory LLC

Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Integrity Advisory LLC owned about 0.23% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 528,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,768,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock opened at $97.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.17. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $88.39 and a 1-year high of $107.58.

