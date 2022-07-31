1,029 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Acquired by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,029 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 27.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,768,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $184,087,000 after buying an additional 33,168 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.9% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.8% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark dropped their price target on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

eBay Stock Up 0.9 %

EBAY stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 5.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

